Nicki Minaj is the target of a lawsuit by a West Hollywood jeweler who states the rapper damaged jewelry that she rented.

The jeweler, Roseark, agreed with Minaj’s stylist, Brett Alan Nelson, to lease jewelry for a public appearance. They are not suing to state Nelson didn’t return the 66 pieces of jewelry on time, and there was notable damage to a set of earrings and a leaf ring.

Minaj’s attorney states the rapper isn’t responsible, and the jeweler is attempting to gain publicity off her name. An additional source tells TMZ everything was on time and within the store’s possession for a while before any complaints came.

Roseark issued an invoice for damage at a total of $26,239.50 plus interest but have not been paid.

In an additional statement to TMZ, Nicki’s attorney says, “We have not been presented with any evidence that any of the jewelry at issue was damaged by Nicki. This lawsuit appears to be nothing more than an ordinary insurance claim by the jeweler designed to generate publicity for itself and extract a payment to which it is not entitled. We will defend the lawsuit vigorously.”