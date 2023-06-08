OnlyFans Star Moriah Mills Exposes Relationship with Zion Williamson After He Announces Baby His GF

It was happy baby bliss for Zion Williamson for all of one day. Then another woman, 32-year-old pornstar and OnlyFans model Moriah Mills, hit Twitter and aired out the basketball star for having a relationship with her.

In a Wednesday (June 6) Twitter rant, Mills dived into all of the details of her relationship with Williams, stating the Pelicans star claimed he did not have a girlfriend. Mills told Williamson, “Better pray I’m not pregnant too because I’m definitely late @Zionwilliamson.”

Williamson’s pregnant girlfriend, Ahkeema, stated, “Happy hoes ain’t hating and hating hoes ain’t happy.”

Adult film star Moriah Mills exposes Zion Williamson for having a baby with another woman instead of her 🤯👀 pic.twitter.com/GbS3i2g5H2 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 7, 2023

Porn star Moriah Mills exposes DMs from Zion, claims she might be pregnant too. Social media reacts to Zion’s Williams selection in women pic.twitter.com/ZsPPYFvAVr — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) June 7, 2023

Earlier this week, Williamson revealed he and his girlfriend are expecting. Using a fireworks display, Williamson and his girlfriend, 22-year-old Ahkeema, revealed they would have a girl.

The couple dropped a video recapping their gender reveal party with family and friends. At the conclusion, pink confetti shot through the air with a fireworks display.

Williamson also dropped a special message for his forthcoming daughter, “My baby, you’re going to see this at some point. I don’t know what the future holds, but mommy and daddy love you.”

He added, “If you don’t know nothin’ else in this world, know that mommy and daddy love you — for life.”