It was happy baby bliss for Zion Williamson for all of one day. Then another woman, 32-year-old pornstar and OnlyFans model Moriah Mills, hit Twitter and aired out the basketball star for having a relationship with her.
In a Wednesday (June 6) Twitter rant, Mills dived into all of the details of her relationship with Williams, stating the Pelicans star claimed he did not have a girlfriend. Mills told Williamson, “Better pray I’m not pregnant too because I’m definitely late @Zionwilliamson.”
Williamson’s pregnant girlfriend, Ahkeema, stated, “Happy hoes ain’t hating and hating hoes ain’t happy.”
Earlier this week, Williamson revealed he and his girlfriend are expecting. Using a fireworks display, Williamson and his girlfriend, 22-year-old Ahkeema, revealed they would have a girl.
The couple dropped a video recapping their gender reveal party with family and friends. At the conclusion, pink confetti shot through the air with a fireworks display.
Williamson also dropped a special message for his forthcoming daughter, “My baby, you’re going to see this at some point. I don’t know what the future holds, but mommy and daddy love you.”
He added, “If you don’t know nothin’ else in this world, know that mommy and daddy love you — for life.”