Grammy-nominated R&B singer-producer and musician REMEY has released his newest single, “Tap Out,” just in time for the warm weather. The track delves into a troubled relationship that ultimately reaches its breaking point, as one person has to decide to “Tap Out.”

REMEY is no stranger to the entertainment industry and has already established himself as a respected musician and producer. He has worked with notable artists like Summer Walker and Earthgang, showcasing his talent and expertise. His song “I’m Good” was even featured on the popular Showtime Original series, The Chi, further solidifying his presence in the music scene. His latest single, “Like Me,” was featured on the hit TV series, Power Book II: GHOST.

REMEY’s impact as an artist extends beyond his achievements in the industry. He is known for pouring his heart and soul into his music, allowing his own poignant experiences to shape his songs. This authenticity resonates with his listeners, making his music relatable and heartfelt. With his dedication to his craft and his ability to connect with audiences, REMEY is poised to influence generations to come.

Advertisement

“Tap Out” is the latest addition to REMEY’s impressive discography, showcasing his versatility as an artist and his ability to tackle complex emotions through his music. As the summer season approaches, listeners can look forward to experiencing REMEY’s soulful melodies and thought-provoking lyrics in this captivating new single.