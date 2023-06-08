SOURCE SPORTS: Chris Paul Says His Daughter Was Trolled at School Over His Lack of NBA Titles

SOURCE SPORTS: Chris Paul Says His Daughter Was Trolled at School Over His Lack of NBA Titles

Chris Paul says trolls at school have bullied his daughter because he has not won an NBA championship. Appearing on The Pivot Podcast, Paul revealed how his career could sometimes make for tough parenting.

“It’s tough on me, but I think it’s probably even harder for the people around me. Especially my wife,” said Paul. “My wife is the one who has the bear those late nights those ‘I can’t sleep,’ and my kids, like my daughter is the sweetest soul you’ll ever meet in your life. She’s at that age now where at school kids talk crazy to her. So she had a little boy at school that said some reckless stuff to her. He was like, ‘Your Daddy ain’t never going to win no championship.'”

CP3 said he used it as a teaching moment. You can hear it below.

Advertisement

Chris Paul may have a new NBA home when the 2023-24 season kicks off. ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Paul has been informed by Phoenix Suns’ ownership of their desire to move the legendary guard potentially.

Additional options for further negotiations with the Suns include trade opportunities for Paul, as well as center Deandre Ayton, continuing to look to make strides to improve the chances of winning a championship.

If Paul is waived, only $15.8 million of his $30.8 million for the upcoming season is guaranteed. The entire amount would be guaranteed if Paul is kept on the Suns’ roster past the June 28 deadline.

Paul’s desire to remain in Phoenix alongside his close friend Devin Booker and newcomer Kevin Durant is a wrinkle in the negotiations.

During the 2023 playoffs, Paul was sidelined, and the Denver Nuggets ousted the Suns in a 4-2 series.