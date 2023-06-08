There is no doubting the will of Jimmy Butler. The All-Star swingman is currently entrenched in a battle with the Denver Nuggets for the NBA Title. If he wins, he reveals it would mean “everything” to him.

In a conversation with ESPN, Butler said. “That’s why everybody plays this game — I lied, that’s why a lot of people play this game — is to win a championship. Everybody here — is to win a championship. That’s all we lock in on; that’s all we’re focused on.

“Like we put so much energy towards winning and playing for one another that if we do this together, we get to celebrate this together, we’re like, I don’t know the word, itched, niched, we made our mark in history together forever, so we’re in that.”

Advertisement

Butler lost game 3 to the Nuggets but will get a chance to win again when the HEAT take on Nikola Jokic and his team again on Friday.