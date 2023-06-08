Chris Paul may have a new NBA home when the 2023-24 season kicks off. ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Paul has been informed by Phoenix Suns’ ownership of their desire to move the legendary guard potentially.

Additional options for further negotiations with the Suns include trade opportunities for Paul, as well as center Deandre Ayton, continuing to look to make strides to improve the chances of winning a championship.

If Paul is waived, only $15.8 million of his $30.8 million for the upcoming season is guaranteed. The entire amount would be guaranteed if Paul is kept on the Suns’ roster past the June 28 deadline.

Paul’s desire to remain in Phoenix alongside his close friend Devin Booker and newcomer Kevin Durant is a wrinkle in the negotiations.

During the 2023 playoffs, Paul was sidelined, and the Denver Nuggets ousted the Suns in a 4-2 series.