Brian McKnight’s Oldest Son Says He Will Not Not Change His Name: ‘It’s Also My Son’s Name’

R&B singer Brian McKnight has been in the news a lot lately and not for his music. The ‘Back At One’ Singer recently turned 54 and dedicated his day to his infant son Brian Jr. causing social media to question the McKnight’s first son also named Brian Jr.

Brian’s oldest son responded to fans who suggested he change his name amidst all the family drama.

In a video shared on his Instagram stories, Brian McKnight Jr. shares that he loves his name and his lineage and would never change it. Brian Jr. also said Brian is his son’s name too, and that changing his name would send the wrong message.

