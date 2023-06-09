The City Girls are here to take over the summer. The duo dropped off their new song, “I Need a Thug,” flipping LL Cool J’s “I Need Love” to a 2023 flavor of their own. Speaking with Zane Lowe on New Music Daily, JT and Yung Miami reveal how the song happened.

“I think it was both of our idea because we heard the beat, and then the sample was already in there and it just sounds fun,” JT said. “It sounded like a fun sample. We be holding onto to the hot records and then we put them out the fun seasons, summer, spring.”

Yung Miami revealed the album will be loading soon. “I know I always say spring, summer, but it is coming next month. I can tell y’all that it’s coming in July.”

The two can also be heard on “Act Bad,” with Diddy here. “I Need a Thug” below.