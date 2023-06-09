GRAMMY® Award-winning DJ Khaled is gearing up for a philanthropic and star-studded event as he presents the inaugural WE THE BEST FOUNDATION GOLF CLASSIC in Miami, FL, on Thursday, July 20. Sponsored by Jordan Brand, this charity golf tournament aims to support various We The Best Foundation initiatives, focusing on education, the arts, and more.

With an impressive lineup of A-list players, DJ Khaled is excited to hit the fairway for a great cause. The proceeds from the tournament will contribute to the foundation’s charitable efforts, making a positive impact on the community.

DJ Khaled expressed his enthusiasm for the event: “Just to be out on the golf course with close friends and family of mine is a blessing. Giving back makes it even better. I can’t wait to see you all at the first-ever WE THE BEST FOUNDATION GOLF CLASSIC. We’re starting something very special here while introducing the sport of golf to a wider community.”

Advertisement

The festivities kick off on Wednesday, July 19, with Khaled welcoming sponsors and guests. The following day, on July 20, participants will gather bright and early for registration and breakfast at 8 a.m. The celebrity introductions begin at 9 a.m., followed by the tournament’s official start at 9:30 a.m. The day will culminate with awards at 2:30 p.m.

The WE THE BEST FOUNDATION GOLF CLASSIC promises to be an unforgettable experience, blending the love for golf with DJ Khaled’s passion for giving back. With a focus on community involvement and support, this event is set to make a meaningful difference while bringing the sport of golf to a wider audience.

Participants and fans eagerly anticipate this tournament’s first edition, ready to contribute to the foundation’s noble cause and enjoy a day of golf alongside DJ Khaled and his esteemed circle of friends.