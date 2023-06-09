If you’re in Los Angeles, you already know how lit the city gets when the BET Awards come around. Coming up at the end of the month, the Culture’s Biggest Night will air live on BET on Sunday, June 25th, at 5 pm PST. While each year, the BET Awards celebrate creative expression and Black excellence across music, TV, film, and sports, this year is even more special as we celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop.
Of course, Drake takes the throne yet again, leading the pack with seven nominations. GloRilla follows closely behind with six nominations, while 21 Savage and Lizzo boast five nominations. Beyonce, Burna Boy, Ice Spice, SZA, and Chris Brown have four nominations this year, while Cardi B, Coco Jones, Flo, Future, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, Maverick City Music, Kirk Franklin, and Tems tie with three nominations each.
Drake’s nominations include Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, Best Group with 21 Savage, Best Collaboration’ with Future and Tems (“Wait for U”), Album of the Year, for Her Loss with 21 Savage, and Viewer’s Choice Award for “Jimmy Cook” with 21 Savage, and his feature on “Wait For You” with Future and Tems.
Check out the complete list of nominees below:
Album of the Year
ANYWAYS, LIFE’S GREAT by GLORILLA
BREEZY by CHRIS BROWN
GOD DID by DJ KHALED
HER LOSS by DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE
MR. MORALE & THE BIG STEPPERS by KENDRICK LAMAR
RENAISSANCE by BEYONCÉ
SOS by SZA
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
ARI LENNOX
BEYONCÉ
COCO JONES
H.E.R.
LIZZO
SZA
TEMS
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
BLXST
BRENT FAIYAZ
BURNA BOY
CHRIS BROWN
DRAKE
THE WEEKND
USHER
Best Group
CITY GIRLS
DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE
DVSN
FLO
MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN
QUAVO & TAKEOFF
WANMOR
Best Collaboration
BIG ENERGY (REMIX) by LATTO & MARIAH CAREY ft. DJ KHALED
BOY’S A LIAR PT. 2 by PINKPANTHERESS & ICE SPICE
CALL ME EVERY DAY by CHRIS BROWN ft. WIZKID
CAN’T STOP WON’T STOP by KING COMBS ft. KODAK BLACK
CREEPIN’ by METRO BOOMIN, THE WEEKND & 21 SAVAGE
F.N.F. (LET’S GO) by HITKIDD & GLORILLA
TOMORROW 2 by GLORILLA & CARDI B
WAIT FOR U by FUTURE ft. DRAKE & TEMS
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
CARDI B
COI LERAY
GLORILLA
ICE SPICE
LATTO
MEGAN THEE STALLION
NICKI MINAJ
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
21 SAVAGE
DRAKE
FUTURE
J. COLE
JACK HARLOW
KENDRICK LAMAR
LIL BABY
Video of the Year
WE (WARM EMBRACE) by CHRIS BROWN
2 MILLION UP by PEEZY, JEEZY & REAL BOSTON RICHEY ft. ROB49
ABOUT DAMN TIME by LIZZO
BAD HABIT by STEVE LACY
FIRST CLASS by JACK HARLOW
KILL BILL by SZA
TOMORROW 2 by GLORILLA & CARDI B
Video Director of the Year
A$AP ROCKY FOR AWGE
BENNY BOOM
BURNA BOY
COLE BENNETT
DAVE FREE & KENDRICK LAMAR
DIRECTOR X
TEYANA “SPIKE TEY” TAYLOR
Best New Artist
AMBRÉ
COCO JONES
DOECHII
FLO
GLORILLA
ICE SPICE
LOLA BROOKE
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
BLESS ME by MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN
FINISHED (LIVE) by TAMELA MANN
I’VE GOT JOY by CECE WINANS
KINGDOM by MAVERICK CITY MUSIC KIRK FRANKLIN ft. NAOMI RAINE &CHANDLER MOORE
NEW by TYE TRIBBETT
ONE MOMENT FROM GLORY by YOLANDA ADAMS
THE BETTER BENEDICTION (PT.2) by PJ MORTON ft. LISA KNOWLES-SMITH, LE’ANDRIA JOHNSON, KEKE WYATT, KIERRA SHEARD & TASHA COBBS LEONARD
Viewer’s Choice Award
ABOUT DAMN TIME by LIZZO
BREAK MY SOUL by BEYONCÉ
FIRST CLASS by JACK HARLOW
JIMMY COOKS by DRAKE ft. 21 SAVAGE
KILL BILL by SZA
LAST LAST by BURNA BOY
SUPER FREAKY GIRL by NICKI MINAJ
WAIT FOR U by FUTURE ft. DRAKE & TEMS
Best International Act
AYA NAKAMURA (FRANCE)
AYRA STARR (NIGERIA)
BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)
CENTRAL CEE (UK)
ELLA MAI (UK)
KO (SOUTH AFRICA)
L7NNON (BRAZIL)
STORMZY (UK)
TIAKOLA (FRANCE)
UNCLE WAFFLES (SWAZILAND)
Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
ASAKE (NIGERIA)
CAMIDOH (GHANA)
FLO (UK)
LIBIANCA (CAMEROON)
MAUREEN (FRANCE)
MC RYAN SP (BRAZIL)
PABI COOPER (SOUTH AFRICA)
RAYE (UK)
WERENOI (FRANCE)
BET Her
ABOUT DAMN TIME by LIZZO
BOY’S A LIAR PT. 2 by PINKPANTHERESS & ICE SPICE
BREAK MY SOUL by BEYONCÉ
HER by MEGAN THEE STALLION
LIFT ME UP by BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER
PLAYERS by COI LERAY
SPECIAL by LIZZO
Best Movie
BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER
CREED 3
EMANCIPATION
NOPE
THE WOMAN KING
TILL
WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY
Best Actor
AMIN JOSEPH
BRIAN TYREE HENRY
DAMSON IDRISDANIEL KALUUYA
DEMETRIUS ‘LIL MEECH’ FLENORY JR.
DONALD GLOVER
MICHAEL B. JORDAN
Best Actress
ANGELA BASSETT
COCO JONES
JANELLE JAMES
JANELLE MONÁE
KEKE PALMER
VIOLA DAVIS
ZENDAYA
YoungStars Award
AKIRA AKBAR
ALAYA HIGH
DEMI SINGLETON
GENESIS DENISE
MARSAI MARTIN
THADDEUS J. MIXSON
YOUNG DYLAN
Sportswoman of the Year Award
ALEXIS MORRIS
ALLYSON FELIX
ANGEL REESE
CANDACE PARKER
NAOMI OSAKA
SERENA WILLIAMS
SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON
Sportsman of the Year Award
AARON JUDGE
BUBBA WALLACE
GERVONTA DAVIS
JALEN HURTS
LEBRON JAMES
PATRICK MAHOMES
STEPHEN CURRY