If you’re in Los Angeles, you already know how lit the city gets when the BET Awards come around. Coming up at the end of the month, the Culture’s Biggest Night will air live on BET on Sunday, June 25th, at 5 pm PST. While each year, the BET Awards celebrate creative expression and Black excellence across music, TV, film, and sports, this year is even more special as we celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop.


Of course, Drake takes the throne yet again, leading the pack with seven nominations. GloRilla follows closely behind with six nominations, while 21 Savage and Lizzo boast five nominations. Beyonce, Burna Boy, Ice Spice, SZA, and Chris Brown have four nominations this year, while Cardi B, Coco Jones, Flo, Future, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, Maverick City Music, Kirk Franklin, and Tems tie with three nominations each.

Drake’s nominations include Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, Best Group with 21 Savage, Best Collaboration’ with Future and Tems (“Wait for U”), Album of the Year, for Her Loss with 21 Savage, and Viewer’s Choice Award for “Jimmy Cook” with 21 Savage, and his feature on “Wait For You” with Future and Tems.

Check out the complete list of nominees below:

Album of the Year

ANYWAYS, LIFE’S GREAT by GLORILLA
BREEZY by CHRIS BROWN
GOD DID by DJ KHALED
HER LOSS by DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE
MR. MORALE & THE BIG STEPPERS by KENDRICK LAMAR
RENAISSANCE by BEYONCÉ
SOS by SZA

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

ARI LENNOX
BEYONCÉ
COCO JONES
H.E.R.
LIZZO
SZA
TEMS

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

BLXST
BRENT FAIYAZ
BURNA BOY
CHRIS BROWN
DRAKE
THE WEEKND
USHER

Best Group

CITY GIRLS
DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE
DVSN
FLO
MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN
QUAVO & TAKEOFF
WANMOR

Best Collaboration

BIG ENERGY (REMIX) by LATTO & MARIAH CAREY ft. DJ KHALED
BOY’S A LIAR PT. 2 by PINKPANTHERESS & ICE SPICE
CALL ME EVERY DAY by CHRIS BROWN ft. WIZKID
CAN’T STOP WON’T STOP by KING COMBS ft. KODAK BLACK
CREEPIN’ by METRO BOOMIN, THE WEEKND & 21 SAVAGE
F.N.F. (LET’S GO) by HITKIDD & GLORILLA
TOMORROW 2 by GLORILLA & CARDI B
WAIT FOR U by FUTURE ft. DRAKE & TEMS

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

CARDI B
COI LERAY
GLORILLA
ICE SPICE
LATTO
MEGAN THEE STALLION
NICKI MINAJ

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 SAVAGE
DRAKE
FUTURE
J. COLE
JACK HARLOW
KENDRICK LAMAR
LIL BABY

Video of the Year

WE (WARM EMBRACE) by CHRIS BROWN
2 MILLION UP by PEEZY, JEEZY & REAL BOSTON RICHEY ft. ROB49
ABOUT DAMN TIME by LIZZO
BAD HABIT by STEVE LACY
FIRST CLASS by JACK HARLOW
KILL BILL by SZA
TOMORROW 2 by GLORILLA & CARDI B

Video Director of the Year

A$AP ROCKY FOR AWGE
BENNY BOOM
BURNA BOY
COLE BENNETT
DAVE FREE & KENDRICK LAMAR
DIRECTOR X
TEYANA “SPIKE TEY” TAYLOR

Best New Artist

AMBRÉ
COCO JONES
DOECHII
FLO
GLORILLA
ICE SPICE
LOLA BROOKE

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

BLESS ME by MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN
FINISHED (LIVE) by TAMELA MANN
I’VE GOT JOY by CECE WINANS
KINGDOM by MAVERICK CITY MUSIC  KIRK FRANKLIN ft. NAOMI RAINE &CHANDLER MOORE
NEW by  TYE TRIBBETT
ONE MOMENT FROM GLORY by YOLANDA ADAMS
THE BETTER BENEDICTION (PT.2) by PJ MORTON ft. LISA KNOWLES-SMITH, LE’ANDRIA JOHNSON, KEKE WYATT, KIERRA SHEARD & TASHA COBBS LEONARD

Viewer’s Choice Award

ABOUT DAMN TIME by LIZZO
BREAK MY SOUL by BEYONCÉ
FIRST CLASS by JACK HARLOW
JIMMY COOKS by DRAKE ft. 21 SAVAGE
KILL BILL by SZA
LAST LAST by BURNA BOY
SUPER FREAKY GIRL by NICKI MINAJ
WAIT FOR U by FUTURE ft. DRAKE & TEMS

Best International Act

AYA NAKAMURA (FRANCE)
AYRA STARR (NIGERIA)
BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)
CENTRAL CEE (UK)
ELLA MAI (UK)
KO (SOUTH AFRICA)
L7NNON (BRAZIL)
STORMZY (UK)
TIAKOLA (FRANCE)
UNCLE WAFFLES (SWAZILAND)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

ASAKE (NIGERIA)
CAMIDOH (GHANA)
FLO (UK)
LIBIANCA (CAMEROON)
MAUREEN (FRANCE)
MC RYAN SP (BRAZIL)
PABI COOPER (SOUTH AFRICA)
RAYE (UK)
WERENOI (FRANCE)

BET Her

ABOUT DAMN TIME by LIZZO
BOY’S A LIAR PT. 2 by PINKPANTHERESS & ICE SPICE
BREAK MY SOUL by BEYONCÉ
HER by MEGAN THEE STALLION
LIFT ME UP by BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER 
PLAYERS by COI LERAY
SPECIAL by LIZZO

Best Movie

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER
CREED 3
EMANCIPATION
NOPE
THE WOMAN KING
TILL
WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY

Best Actor

AMIN JOSEPH
BRIAN TYREE HENRY
DAMSON IDRISDANIEL KALUUYA
DEMETRIUS ‘LIL MEECH’ FLENORY JR.
DONALD GLOVER
MICHAEL B. JORDAN

Best Actress

ANGELA BASSETT
COCO JONES
JANELLE JAMES
JANELLE MONÁE
KEKE PALMER
VIOLA DAVIS
ZENDAYA

YoungStars Award

AKIRA AKBAR
ALAYA HIGH
DEMI SINGLETON
GENESIS DENISE
MARSAI MARTIN
THADDEUS J. MIXSON
YOUNG DYLAN

Sportswoman of the Year Award

ALEXIS MORRIS
ALLYSON FELIX
ANGEL REESE
CANDACE PARKER
NAOMI OSAKA
SERENA WILLIAMS
SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON

Sportsman of the Year Award

AARON JUDGE
BUBBA WALLACE
GERVONTA DAVIS
JALEN HURTS
LEBRON JAMES
PATRICK MAHOMES
STEPHEN CURRY