If you’re in Los Angeles, you already know how lit the city gets when the BET Awards come around. Coming up at the end of the month, the Culture’s Biggest Night will air live on BET on Sunday, June 25th, at 5 pm PST. While each year, the BET Awards celebrate creative expression and Black excellence across music, TV, film, and sports, this year is even more special as we celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop.

Of course, Drake takes the throne yet again, leading the pack with seven nominations. GloRilla follows closely behind with six nominations, while 21 Savage and Lizzo boast five nominations. Beyonce, Burna Boy, Ice Spice, SZA, and Chris Brown have four nominations this year, while Cardi B, Coco Jones, Flo, Future, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, Maverick City Music, Kirk Franklin, and Tems tie with three nominations each.

Drake’s nominations include Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, Best Group with 21 Savage, Best Collaboration’ with Future and Tems (“Wait for U”), Album of the Year, for Her Loss with 21 Savage, and Viewer’s Choice Award for “Jimmy Cook” with 21 Savage, and his feature on “Wait For You” with Future and Tems.

Check out the complete list of nominees below:

Album of the Year

ANYWAYS, LIFE’S GREAT by GLORILLA

BREEZY by CHRIS BROWN

GOD DID by DJ KHALED

HER LOSS by DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE

MR. MORALE & THE BIG STEPPERS by KENDRICK LAMAR

RENAISSANCE by BEYONCÉ

SOS by SZA

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

ARI LENNOX

BEYONCÉ

COCO JONES

H.E.R.

LIZZO

SZA

TEMS

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

BLXST

BRENT FAIYAZ

BURNA BOY

CHRIS BROWN

DRAKE

THE WEEKND

USHER

Best Group



CITY GIRLS

DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE

DVSN

FLO

MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN

QUAVO & TAKEOFF

WANMOR

Best Collaboration

BIG ENERGY (REMIX) by LATTO & MARIAH CAREY ft. DJ KHALED

BOY’S A LIAR PT. 2 by PINKPANTHERESS & ICE SPICE

CALL ME EVERY DAY by CHRIS BROWN ft. WIZKID

CAN’T STOP WON’T STOP by KING COMBS ft. KODAK BLACK

CREEPIN’ by METRO BOOMIN, THE WEEKND & 21 SAVAGE

F.N.F. (LET’S GO) by HITKIDD & GLORILLA

TOMORROW 2 by GLORILLA & CARDI B

WAIT FOR U by FUTURE ft. DRAKE & TEMS

Best Female Hip Hop Artist



CARDI B

COI LERAY

GLORILLA

ICE SPICE

LATTO

MEGAN THEE STALLION

NICKI MINAJ

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 SAVAGE

DRAKE

FUTURE

J. COLE

JACK HARLOW

KENDRICK LAMAR

LIL BABY

Video of the Year

WE (WARM EMBRACE) by CHRIS BROWN

2 MILLION UP by PEEZY, JEEZY & REAL BOSTON RICHEY ft. ROB49

ABOUT DAMN TIME by LIZZO

BAD HABIT by STEVE LACY

FIRST CLASS by JACK HARLOW

KILL BILL by SZA

TOMORROW 2 by GLORILLA & CARDI B

Video Director of the Year

A$AP ROCKY FOR AWGE

BENNY BOOM

BURNA BOY

COLE BENNETT

DAVE FREE & KENDRICK LAMAR

DIRECTOR X

TEYANA “SPIKE TEY” TAYLOR

Best New Artist

AMBRÉ

COCO JONES

DOECHII

FLO

GLORILLA

ICE SPICE

LOLA BROOKE

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

BLESS ME by MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN

FINISHED (LIVE) by TAMELA MANN

I’VE GOT JOY by CECE WINANS

KINGDOM by MAVERICK CITY MUSIC KIRK FRANKLIN ft. NAOMI RAINE &CHANDLER MOORE

NEW by TYE TRIBBETT

ONE MOMENT FROM GLORY by YOLANDA ADAMS

THE BETTER BENEDICTION (PT.2) by PJ MORTON ft. LISA KNOWLES-SMITH, LE’ANDRIA JOHNSON, KEKE WYATT, KIERRA SHEARD & TASHA COBBS LEONARD

Viewer’s Choice Award

ABOUT DAMN TIME by LIZZO

BREAK MY SOUL by BEYONCÉ

FIRST CLASS by JACK HARLOW

JIMMY COOKS by DRAKE ft. 21 SAVAGE

KILL BILL by SZA

LAST LAST by BURNA BOY

SUPER FREAKY GIRL by NICKI MINAJ

WAIT FOR U by FUTURE ft. DRAKE & TEMS

Best International Act

AYA NAKAMURA (FRANCE)

AYRA STARR (NIGERIA)

BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)

CENTRAL CEE (UK)

ELLA MAI (UK)

KO (SOUTH AFRICA)

L7NNON (BRAZIL)

STORMZY (UK)

TIAKOLA (FRANCE)

UNCLE WAFFLES (SWAZILAND)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

ASAKE (NIGERIA)

CAMIDOH (GHANA)

FLO (UK)

LIBIANCA (CAMEROON)

MAUREEN (FRANCE)

MC RYAN SP (BRAZIL)

PABI COOPER (SOUTH AFRICA)

RAYE (UK)

WERENOI (FRANCE)

BET Her

ABOUT DAMN TIME by LIZZO

BOY’S A LIAR PT. 2 by PINKPANTHERESS & ICE SPICE

BREAK MY SOUL by BEYONCÉ

HER by MEGAN THEE STALLION

LIFT ME UP by BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER

PLAYERS by COI LERAY

SPECIAL by LIZZO

Best Movie

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER

CREED 3

EMANCIPATION

NOPE

THE WOMAN KING

TILL

WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY

Best Actor

AMIN JOSEPH

BRIAN TYREE HENRY

DAMSON IDRISDANIEL KALUUYA

DEMETRIUS ‘LIL MEECH’ FLENORY JR.

DONALD GLOVER

MICHAEL B. JORDAN

Best Actress

ANGELA BASSETT

COCO JONES

JANELLE JAMES

JANELLE MONÁE

KEKE PALMER

VIOLA DAVIS

ZENDAYA

YoungStars Award

AKIRA AKBAR

ALAYA HIGH

DEMI SINGLETON

GENESIS DENISE

MARSAI MARTIN

THADDEUS J. MIXSON

YOUNG DYLAN

Sportswoman of the Year Award

ALEXIS MORRIS

ALLYSON FELIX

ANGEL REESE

CANDACE PARKER

NAOMI OSAKA

SERENA WILLIAMS

SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON

Sportsman of the Year Award

AARON JUDGE

BUBBA WALLACE

GERVONTA DAVIS

JALEN HURTS

LEBRON JAMES

PATRICK MAHOMES

STEPHEN CURRY