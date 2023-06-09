Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist Joyner Lucas has made waves once again with the release of his latest single, “Cut U Off (feat YoungBoy Never Broke Again),” marking the fourth track from his highly anticipated album, Not Now, I’m Busy.

In “Cut U Off,” Joyner Lucas delivers hard-hitting bars that revolve around the theme of removing fake friends and streamlining his inner circle to protect his peace. With his signature lyrical prowess, the New England rapper spits lines like, “Rather not associate with suckers, we don’t need no ties, sick of n****s acting like they motherf****n sneaker size.”

The collaboration with NBA Youngboy is a testament to Joyner’s ability to work seamlessly with established artists and rising stars in the rap scene. Each release from his upcoming album presents a different sound, ranging from melodic vibes to menacing beats. Joyner Lucas showcases his dominant proficiency in every track regardless of the producer or collaborator.

“Cut U Off” follows the success of Joyner’s previous releases from the album, including “What’s That?,” “Blackout (feat. Future),” and “Devil’s Work Part 2.” Fans eagerly await the full album, which is expected to drop later this year.

Joyner Lucas gained widespread recognition with his previous album, ADHD, which debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200. The album also achieved RIAA gold certification and sparked crucial conversations about mental health. Joyner’s success set a new standard for independent artists to follow, showcasing his ability to navigate the industry with his unique style and thought-provoking content.

You can hear the new single below.