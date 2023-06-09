Which one of y’all introduced Kelis to Bill Murray on a blind date? The Sun reports Kelis’ “Milkshake” brought the Ghostbuster’s legend to the yard.

Murray is 72 years old, and Kelis is 43. The two were spotted in London last weekend, and the R&B singer has been joined by the comedy legend at more of her recent shows.

Sources told The Sun that the two have been “getting close for a while, ” noting Kelis’ second husband died last March, while Murray’s wife passed in 2021.

Speaking on the couple, a friend said, “They’ve met up in the States before which got people in the industry talking, and now are meeting up in London while they’re both here. They’ve clearly hit it off.”

The friend added, “Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap.”

Bill also has work in London, filming a sequel to Ghostbusters.