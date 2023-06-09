After a co-sign from Fat Joe, releasing three singles in 2020 and almost a three year hiatus. Sean Barrelz just released two new singles “A Reason” and “Know What It is” through Chris Gotti’s Add Ventures Music. “A Reason” is an energetic song that samples classic vocals from Fat Joe. “Know What It is” definitely is a summertime street anthem, where he makes a reference to the Dyckman basketball tournament located in New York City. Both of these singles are a great comeback for him after not releasing any music for almost three years.



