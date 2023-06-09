The 2023 NBA Finals, Presented By YouTube TV on ABC, captivates audiences nationwide, as Game 3 drew an average of 11,237,000 viewers on Wednesday. According to Nielsen, the game reached its peak viewership at 10:45 p.m. ET, with an impressive 12,389,000 viewers tuning in.

In a remarkable feat, Game 3 of the NBA Finals on ABC tripled its competition, emerging as the clear winner of the night across all television networks and demographics. The intense matchup between the two basketball powerhouses captivated fans and kept them glued to their screens throughout the game.

Moreover, the viewership for the 2023 NBA Playoffs on ESPN platforms has seen a notable increase of seven percent compared to the previous year. With an average of 6,090,000 viewers across 34 games, fans are showing immense enthusiasm and support for the NBA postseason action.

As the 2023 NBA Finals Presented By YouTube TV on ABC marches forward, the anticipation builds for the upcoming clash between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets. Scheduled for Friday, June 9, at 8:30 p.m. ET, this thrilling matchup promises to provide another exhilarating chapter in the quest for basketball supremacy. Fans eagerly await the next intense showdown between these formidable teams.