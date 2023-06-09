Vivica A. Fox will definitely talk about 50 Cent if you let her. Speaking on an episode of Sherri Shepard’s talk show, Sherri, Vivica revealed she would be down to run romance back with 50 Cent, stating “Why not?”

One good reason may be 50’s current girlfriend Cuban Link. Back in 2021, Vivica A. Fox opened her heart and revealed 50 Cent was the love of her life and still holds a place in her heart.

“We met after he said the thing at the Soul Train Music Awards. ‘And I want to thank Vivica Fox for wearing that dress,'” Fox spoke of the start of their romance. “I was shocked. I was just kinda like, wow. And then after that, his people got in touch with my people and next thing I know, we were on the phone and my birthday was coming up and he’s such a gentleman. He’s very generous. I know him as Curtis, always will, and the 50 Cent, those are his performing things and who he is as a man. So, I met Curtis.”

Hearing the words, Cuban Link, who is currently dating 50, had a quick response on The Shade Room’s Instagram typing “Awwww” and inserting a violin. Essentially, Cuban is letting Fox know her time is over and passed.

Always a spark, Fox has some words to offer back to Cuban Link. “Well! This is getting good cause I tried to post 3 times on @ShadeRoom,” Vivica wrote. “Now @_Cuban_Link what that clip didn’t show was that I said he now has a hawt gurlfiend & Im happy 4 him! So stay in ya bag boo dont get nervous! Im good! “