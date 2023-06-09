It’s rest in peace to DMX forever. The late legend’s son, Exodus, was on the Instagram of his fiancée, Desiree Lindstrom, and paid tribute to his father with a piano rendition of the “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem.” After delivering the performance, Exodus said “I love you, daddy.”

We all know the greatness of “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem.” Would you believe that DMX ended up on the single as a result of a bet?

Swizz Beatz pulled up on Sirius XM’s Hip-Hop Nation and revealed the beat didn’t specifically thrill the rapper, but he found his way on it due to losing a bet.

“X lost a bet or I wouldn’t even been on that album,” Swizz said. “That song ended up changing all of our lives. So he technically won the bet for my Uncle D and you know that just changed all of our lives. So it was just enough to do what it needed to do.”

You can hear the full story from Swizz Beatz below.