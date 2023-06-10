Depending on what era you grew up, rapper Lil Wayne is considered a goat of his time. Despite the classic “Tha Carter III” album garnershing rave reviews during his career, Wayne says he can’t remember his songs anymore.

The 40-year-old rapper told Rolling Stone in an interview that he “don’t know ‘Tha Carter III,’ ‘Tha Carter II,’ ‘Tha Carter One’ from ‘Tha Carter IV.’”

“And that’s just my God’s honest truth. You could lie, you could ask me (about) such and such song, I wouldn’t even know what we talking about.”

Advertisement

Lil Wayne added that the records, which caused him to rise to fame in the early 2000s, hold “no significance” to him “at all” due to the memory loss. Specifically, he told the publication that he couldn’t recall that one of his biggest albums, “Tha Carter III,” was released in 2008.

“I don’t even know if that’s when ‘Tha Carter III’ came out. That’s how much I don’t know,” he said, adding that he still continues to work every day. “And also, I always look at it as the curse part of the gift and the curse. I believe that (God) blessed me with this amazing mind, but would not give (me) an amazing memory to remember this amazing s—.”

However, Lil Wayne also noted that, despite being unable to remember some of his most famous hits, he doesn’t plan to retire any time soon.

“Even when you say it, I don’t think you actually mean stop working or doing music. You probably just mean you want to retire from everything else but the music,” he said. “When you’re an artist — a real artist like myself, I was born this way. So I don’t think that the real true artists and pioneers, they never retire. They died doing this.”