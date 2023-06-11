On Friday, former president Donald Trump was indicted on charges of conspiracy and violating the espionage act. Trump is being accused of stealing hundreds of boxes of classified documents from the White House after losing the 2020 presidential election. Legendary producer Teddy Riley shows his support for the president in his comments and reveals why he stands by his former president.

The ‘Guy’ singer/producer says that he stands with Trump because he released his older brother Lou Hobbs, who was serving double life in prison. Teddy goes on to say that Trump taught him “how to be a free man of this country.”

Teddy believes that Trump “can do something amazing for us, because he did it for Africa while he was in office.” He explains that everyone has their own beliefs, and this is solely what he believes.

Thoughts?

Advertisement