Transformers: Rise of the Beasts took over the weekend box office with a $60.5 million domestic opening. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the amount supplanted last week’s opening by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

According to PostTrak, younger adults (those between the ages of 18 and 34, including 34% of those between the ages of 18 and 24) made up most ticket purchases. An ethnically diversified audience (Latino, 32 percent; white, 31 percent; black, 21 percent; and Asian/Other, 16 percent) is watching the male-skewing movie.

Overseas, the film brought in $100 million for a weekend entry of $170.5 million.

The new Transformers film stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback.

The film’s logline reads: Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ’90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformers – the Maximals – to join them as allies in the existing battle for earth. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback.