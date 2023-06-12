Boosie Badazz recalled seeing DMX perform, calling it the best performance of his life. Speaking on Sway’s Universe, Boosie revealed DMX’s set brought him to tears.

“The best person I ever seen perform was DMX. He made me cry,” Boosie said. “I was 14 years old. Jay-Z opened up for him. I saw him perform in Jacksonville, Florida. DMX made me cry.”

This isn’t the first time Boosie shared his love for Hip-Hop legends. The Louisiana rapper was in Las Vegas and pulled up on the death location of the legendary rapper. On Instagram, he wrote, “T.I.P #2PAC U WAS EVERYTHING TO ME N MY N-GGA SALUTE.”

In the video, Boosie says, “This where 2Pac got shot right here. Rest up muthafucka. 2Pac got hit right here, the car pulled over right up there. ‘Pac, love that n-gga.”