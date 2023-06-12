Court Docs Reveal Tory Lanez and DaBaby Planned to Rush the Stage During Megan Thee Stallion’s Rolling Loud Set

As pieces of Tory Lanez’s court documents continue to emerge, a new memorandum notes Lanez and DaBaby attempted to “rush the stage” during Megan Thee Stallion’s Rolling Loud performance in 2021.

That was the same year, DaBaby revealed Tory Lanez was inside a costume on stage with DaBaby. Megan performed before DaBaby, and once the “Suge” rapper hit the stage, he brought out Tory Lanez. Following that moment, he would go on to perform one of his biggest hits with Thee Stallion, “Cash Shit.”

DaBaby just brought out Tory Lanez during his Rolling Loud set. Megan Thee Stallion performed before him



The legal docs state, “It was also brought to the victim’s attention that the defendant and [DaBaby] attempted to rush the stage during her performance.” Thee Stallion didn’t consent to Lanez being present.

In April, DaBaby revealed he hoped to return to his friendship and working relationship with Megan Thee Stallion. TMZ caught up with the rapper as he was in Beverly Hills and revealed he was open to getting back on track with Thee Stallion.

“Absolutely, Meg,” DaBaby said. “We are cooler than a fan.”

Regarding Tory Lanez, DaBaby said it’s hard to speak with him these days.

DaBaby also revealed that new music would be coming at the end of the month.

DaBaby being back cool with Megan Thee Stallion would be a long way from this. You can hear it from DaBaby below.

