D.C. Young Fly spoke at Jacky Oh’s funeral and delivered a powerful tribute with an underlying message of leaning on his faith. “Pray for us, send good energy our way.”

“I’m sitting here strong, letting you know chin up, chest out, that I’m straight,” D.C. Young Fly said. “My kids, we good. Because we led by spirit, and not by flesh. Are we hurt? Yes. Because we human. We got emotions. I want everybody in here, if you don’t take nothing from today, man, I don’t care whatever you going through in life, listen man, find you a relationship with God! Keep God first.”

D.C. Young Fly stands tall at Jacky Oh’s funeral, urges everyone to "keep God first" 🙏 https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/2w6OAOltIU — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) June 11, 2023

Last week, news outlets regrettably reported the death of mother of three–social media influencer Jacky Oh! Her children’s father Wild ‘N Out comedian DC Young Fly, often shared moments of his beautiful family and his undeniable happiness. The world mourned for the comedian when his partner.was found unresponsive in a Miami hotel room just days after receiving elective plastic surgery.

Earlier in the weekend D.C. Young Fly delivered an Instagram message for the first time since her death.

I wasn’t in no rush to post this because I wanted it to be a dream so bad but every hour I’m reminded of realty so I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner 😢You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful Yu always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family love each other!!! Never had to worry about our kids loving each other cause you were on top of Dat!!! You kno we GOD fearing and we are grounded by the spirit🙏🏾🙏🏾 we never question the HIGHER POWER 🙅🏾‍♂️we roll wit the punches and continue to live righteous 💪🏾 will always tell our kids how much an amazing person you were especially a GREAT MOTHER!!! You know how our last convo went 🥺 I prayed for Yu and now we are here.. but it’s ok we willll continue to pray and hold on to our FAITH because that’s alll we kno!! Love you forever and our kids are super strong 💪🏾 they helpin me wit my tranquility no Kap!!!!! U wit me forever ♥️ The QUEEN of my children will always have a spot in my heart and the paradise 😫(Yu gon get me for Dat🥲 but it’s true) LOVE YOU FOREVER jus know we goinn harder than ever and GOD is in control and he got us covered 🙏🏾🙏🏾



