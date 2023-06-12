Did someone take Drake out of the game? Hitting Instagram over the weekend, The Boy pinned a special message to Lilah Pi.
“More life to the gyal that’s impossible to duplicate,” Drake wrote. “My inspo, my confidant, my best mate, my heart @lilahpi happy birthday.”
With heart emojis, Lilah responded, “4L.”
Complex notes Lilah was also the subject of a few bars on Drake’s latest feature, “Who Told You.”
“So Lilah Pi, don’t make my eye cry– Drake “Who Told You”
Let me hold your controller, I’m not one of the controllin’ guys
I want you to touch road with the girls dem, and socialize
Enjoy your life, your backside is so fit, it opens eyes
I know the vibes, I know the vibes”
Lilah was also featured on the cover of “Search & Rescue.” You can hear the new single and see the birthday message below.