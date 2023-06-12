Drake Fuels Lilah Pi Dating Rumors With Birthday Message: ‘My Inspo, My Confidant, My Best Mate, My Heart’

Did someone take Drake out of the game? Hitting Instagram over the weekend, The Boy pinned a special message to Lilah Pi.

“More life to the gyal that’s impossible to duplicate,” Drake wrote. “My inspo, my confidant, my best mate, my heart @lilahpi happy birthday.”

With heart emojis, Lilah responded, “4L.”

Complex notes Lilah was also the subject of a few bars on Drake’s latest feature, “Who Told You.”

“So Lilah Pi, don’t make my eye cry

Let me hold your controller, I’m not one of the controllin’ guys

I want you to touch road with the girls dem, and socialize

Enjoy your life, your backside is so fit, it opens eyes

I know the vibes, I know the vibes” – Drake “Who Told You”

Lilah was also featured on the cover of “Search & Rescue.” You can hear the new single and see the birthday message below.