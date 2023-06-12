Kevin Love, forward of the Miami HEAT, has a reason to celebrate despite his team being down 3-1 in the NBA Finals. Love is welcoming a new baby.

Kevin Love missed the team flight to Denver for Game 5 as he stayed with his wife, Kate Bock, as they became parents. ESPN notes Love later joined the team for a film session and more on Sunday. Love plans to play in Game 5.

“Definitely need to get some rest now, get some sleep,” Love said. “Everybody’s happy and healthy.”

Game 5 is Monday Night.