Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash Festival is gearing up for its highly anticipated return on June 23-25, and today they have revealed an expanded lineup that will make the festival’s fifth anniversary even more special. Regarded as the largest independent hip-hop festival in the country, Summer Smash has become a must-attend event for music lovers.

To add to the excitement, the festival organizers are thrilled to announce that Grammy Award-nominated artist and Chicago native Lil Durk will be the surprise special guest for Sunday’s lineup. After delighting fans with a surprise pop-up performance at the 2021 festival, Durk’s return to his hometown promises to be an unforgettable experience for both the artist and the audience.

In addition to Lil Durk, the festival will feature a range of rising rap acts that are sure to leave a lasting impression. Artists like 03 Greedo, Young Nudy, Homixide Gang, Duwap Kaine, and Matt OX are set to join the already incredible lineup, which includes headliners Kid Cudi, Future, and Playboi Carti.

Advertisement

Fans can expect an extraordinary array of talent at this year’s event. Renowned rap phenomenons such as Ice Spice, Trippie Redd, Ski Mask The Slump God, Lucki, Central Cee, Rico Nasty, and Lil Skies will grace the stage and deliver unforgettable performances.

For those eager to attend the festival, tickets are currently on sale through the official website, www.TheSummerSmash.com. It is advised that fans act quickly, as the cutoff for ticket shipping is tonight, June 9, at 11:59 pm. This allows attendees to secure their spot at the festival and ensure their tickets arrive in time for the event.

Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash Festival promises to be an unparalleled celebration of hip-hop music, showcasing both established and emerging artists. With the expanded lineup, surprise guest Lil Durk, and headliners that are set to ignite the stage, this year’s Summer Smash is bound to be an unforgettable experience for all attendees.