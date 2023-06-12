Mark Wahlberg and his star-studded roster of friends debuted a lavish way to vacation like a celebrity through a new campaign with Vidanta. Showcasing six picture perfect destinations throughout Mexico, including Nuevo Vallarta, Riviera Maya and Los Cabos, Vidanta is setting the standard for entertainment in hospitality featuring 830-acre multiple theme parks at Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta. The first phase of the visionary theme park will open later this year and will delight guests with thrilling rides, epic water shows and immersive entertainment. Catering to guests searching for once-in-a-lifetime exclusive experiences, Vidanta showcases luxury at its finest.

Introducing an immersive experience with luxurious accommodations, Vidana follows Wahlberg, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jaime Camil, and Abraham Ancer as they reveal their custom experiences. From lounging poolside and hitting their world-famous golf courses to taking in interactive performances and dining on haute cuisine while sipping on innovative cocktails.

Mark Wahlberg has shared his golfing skills alongside serial entrepreneur DJ Khaled and everyone from Jay-Z to Joe Budden have recently been spotted on the green. Wahlberg, who started out as a hip hop icon, shares that he plans on introducing his crew to the jewel of Mexico.

“As an avid golfer who can’t get enough of Mexico, I have loved to get to know Vidanta’s world-class golf facilities, breathtaking settings, and the gracious Mexican hospitality for which Vidanta is famous,” said Mark Wahlberg. “I can’t wait to return and bring the whole Wahlberg crew with me.”

As Vidanta continues to expand their offerings for travelers who prefer 5-star luxury, the video also serves as a preview of what’s to come. In addition to teasing phase one of the first theme park – the first of its kind in Latin America – the three Hollywood personalities take viewers on a journey highlighting impeccable golf greens, sparkling swimming pools, delectable cuisine, gracious service and posh accommodations for which Vidanta has built its reputation. “Only when we travel do we discover the best version of ourselves, ready to break free and experience the extraordinary,” says Catherine Zeta-Jones. “Vidanta is like my very own paradise where I can simply relax and indulge, and it was a pleasure to be part of this project.”

While the new Nuevo Vallarta theme park will be unlike anything offered in Mexico or elsewhere, Vidanta already has a history of developing legendary attractions. Vidanta brought Cirque du Soleil to Mexico and launched Latin America’s most beloved water destination, Jungala Aqua Experience in 2019 at Vidanta Riviera Maya.

“Vidanta is proud to partner with world-famous talent to tell the story of how we are continuously working to offer our guests the most extraordinary and celebrity-approved experiences,“ said Ivan Chavez, executive vice president of Grupo Vidanta. “We look forward to sharing new incredible adventures as we expand the Vidanta universe and transform the future of luxury entertainment travel.”

Going beyond the traditional, Vidanta delivers on experiences that bring thrill and wonder to the forefront through unique entertainment and performances. “Vidanta has the most exciting shows, entertainment, action, and fun worldwide, such as the SkyDream Parks Gondola, Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ, Jungala Aqua Experience, and more adventures and surprises.” added Jaime Camil.

