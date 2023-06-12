Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice are set to team up again for a new single, “Barbie World.” The song will be part of the Barbie film soundtrack. The two previously connected for the “Princess Diana” remix. “Barbie World” is set for June 23.

Nicki Minaj has put a date on it. Hitting Twitter, Nicki Minaj announced her new album on October 20. The release, currently untitled, was announced on Twitter.

“10/20/23 The Album,” Nicki wrote.

10/20/23

The Album 💿🎀 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) June 5, 2023

Last month, Nicki Minaj delivered her “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” visuals. The new video comes after the single’s release in March.

In the video, Minaj lounges near a hot tub and a patio goes shopping with one of her homegirls, and flexes in a couple of cars. All the while, getting her verses off that have become captions for the Barbz.

Recently, Nicki Minaj popped up next to Sexyy Red. With the remix of “Pound Town 2,” Sexyy Red and Nicki Minaj deliver an infectious blend of beats and empowering verses. The track, produced by Tay Keith, will take you on a wild adventure through their bass-boosted, twerk-inducing banger.

Sexyy Red embraces her distinctive flair and enthusiasm while scouting the city for the best “dreadheads” and “hoochie daddies.” The atmosphere is set for an exciting event by her unabashed confidence.

Nicki Minaj adds her distinct rap style and discusses her favorite NSFW activities while in the Miami neighborhood known as “Pound Town.” Her verse gives the music an unforeseen twist and increases the song’s energy.

Their recent social media engagement inspired Sexyy Red and Nicki Minaj’s duet on “Pound Town 2”. Their passionate fan base grew impatient as Nicki previewed phrases from her verse.

You can hear the new release below.