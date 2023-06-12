With the Denver Nuggets one win away from their first NBA Championship, head coach Michael Malone has a simple message: “Be more desperate.”

“My biggest concern going into any close-out game is human nature and fighting against that,” Malone said to ESPN. “Most teams, when you’re up 3-1, they come up for air. They relax and they just kind of take it for granted that, oh, we’re going to win this.

“We know anything is possible [down 3-1]. That’s why my message to our team was our approach has to be we are down 3-1. They are desperate. We have to be more desperate. They are hungry. We have to be hungrier.”

The Nuggets won Game 4 on Friday 108-95. Game 5 is back in Denver at Ball Arena.