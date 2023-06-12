Floyd Mayweather fought John Gotti III in an exhibition boxing match in Miami on Sunday (June 11). The fight was intense throughout, featuring a ton of trash talk through the fifth and sixth rounds. Kenny Bayless stopped The fight in the sixth round, which Gotti would deny and go after Mayweather swinging. That moment led to a brawl between the Mayweather and Gotti teams.
Following the fight, John Gotti III’s sister, Nicolette Gotti, threatened Mayweather’s daughter.
“[Floyd Mayweather] your daughter was ran through by a animal with 12 different baby mamas — your little circus animal – your all a pack of zoo animals. I swear on my kids I’m coming for your daughter, it may be [2 years, 3 years] from now, but I’m coming c***”
