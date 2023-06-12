Over the weekend, music and fashion mogul Kanye West celebrated his 46th birthday with a party in Los Angeles, which one would expect to bring out droves of celebrities. At this intimately private event, the excitement stirred around how the food was being served.

Nyotaimori, which is a Japanese tradition of serving food off a person’s naked body, was the centerpiece of the night, with several food platters resting atop the breasts, crotch and legs of a nude female model. The practice has recently attracted staunch criticism from feminist groups.

Kanye West celebrated his 46th birthday by including the Japanese practice Nyotaimori, which involves serving sashimi or sushi off the naked body of a woman. 👀🔥



pic.twitter.com/BWBCNKknfm — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 11, 2023

A chef could be seen assorting the platters of sushi for the party’s guests while attendees vibed to ‘Ye’s “Come To Life” tack from his critically acclaimed Donda LP.

Advertisement

While people criticized West’s decision to have his 9-year-old daughter North West attend the festivities, Dad made sure his daughter was preoccupied with family duties, like filming him while he raps the lyrics to “Off The Grid”.

Kanye West raps to "Off The Grid" while North films 👀🔥 https://t.co/52WCdDrY0T pic.twitter.com/yX6oOLbE04 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) June 12, 2023

Other notables who were in attendance include Kanye’s wife Bianca Censori, fellow artists Freddie Gibbs, Ty Dolla $ign, Chloe Bailey, and long-time friends GLC and John Monopoly.