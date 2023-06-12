Wendy Williams’ Son Says Judge Threatened Him With Arrest for Kidnapping Her When She Was Under His Care

Wendy Williams’ Son Says Judge Threatened Him With Arrest for Kidnapping Her When She Was Under His Care

Last week Wendy Williams’ son, Kevin Hunter Jr., gave his first interview ever and said his mother’s mental and physical health has been in jeopardy since being placed under guardianship last year. He admitted he had no contact with his estranged mom and accused her new inner circle of using her and claims he fears for her life.

Now Kevin claims he was threatened with arrest if he didn’t return his mother to New York after she was placed under guardianship.

The Sun reports:

Advertisement

Wendy Williams’ son, Kevin Hunter Jr, was threatened with arrest if he didn’t send his ailing mother back to New York City from Florida, he exclusively revealed to The U.S. Sun.

Wendy’s only child, 22, claimed that Judge Lisa Sokoloff- who is overseeing the troubled host’s guardianship case- said she would charge him with kidnapping if he didn’t assist in getting the star back to New York while he was helping take care of her in 2022.

Kevin told The U.S. Sun exclusively: “The judge threatened me with arrest and said I’d be held in contempt if I didn’t bring her back to New York.”

Kevin said he was also threatened with arrest if he tried to bring her back to Florida after she was returned to New York.

“I’m so scared that I haven’t really been up there to see her since the courts,” Kevin said, referring to the May 2022 decision by Judge Sokoloff to appoint Sabrina Morrissey as permanent guardian to oversee Wendy’s affairs.

“When they hear I’m coming to visit, they try to change things up, like they have to prepare for me,” Wendy’s son said, regarding the legal entities who manage his 58-year-old mother.

Kevin said he wished there was more he could do to intervene to get his mother the care she needs, and to help her prioritize her health over the work commitments she’s been engaged in over the past year.

But legally, his hands have been tied by the guardianship case.

“If there was a way that I could help that wouldn’t end up [with me] being arrested, I would be doing that,” he added.

The U.S. Sun reached out to a representative of Judge Sokoloff and the New York Courts for comment, who responded: “As this is a pending matter it would not be appropriate to comment further.”