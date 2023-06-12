YFN Lucci will not accept a plea deal from Georgia prosecutors and will instead go to trial. TMZ notes Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis recommended a 20-year sentence for Lucci, 17 of which to be served in prison.

In the plea deal, Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis requested that Lucci plead guilty to charges including felony murder, racketeering, aggravated assault, and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act.

Lucci, born Rayshawn Bennett, is represented by Drew Findling and Gabe Banks who believe the charges are “absurd” and are in custody for 2.5 years.

Advertisement

Additionally, YFN Lucci has chosen not to appear in the YSL case as a witness.

DJ Akademiks posted court documents showing Lucci, born Rayshawn Bennett, refused to sign a subpoena to appear in court against YSL defendants.

Lucci and Young Thug have a long-standing beef. Lucci’s attorney Drew Findling spoke to TMZ in December and stated he would not be a part of the YSL RICO case. Findling says Lucci has not been in contact with law enforcement that has any involvement in the current YSL case.

“Any party can announce, for example, that Abraham Lincoln is on their witness list, but those words alone are meaningless. So, to be 100% clear, Rayshawn Bennett (Lucci) will not be a witness in the YSL case,” Findling said.

Like Young Thug, Lucci is currently sitting in jail for a trial involving murder charges. His focus is presently on the Fulton County case.