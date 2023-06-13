Coachella 2024 dates are loaded. The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is planned for April 12 to 14 and April 19 to 21 of 2024.

The ticket sales for Coachella 2024 will commence this Friday, June 16, at 2:00 p.m. EST. To secure their tickets, fans must have an AXS account. General admission prices will start at $499.99 USD, while VIP Passes will begin at $1,069 USD. An alternative payment plan allows fans to make an initial payment of $99 USD and settle the remaining balance through six equal payments on the 15th of each month. Don’t miss out! Register for the advance ticket sale on Coachella’s website today.

