JAY-Z and Kanye West, once known as The Throne, have a new diamond record to their name. Their Watch The Throne classic banger, “Niggas in Paris,” has reached 10x platinum certification.

Celebrating the achievement was the single’s producer, Hit-Boy, who wrote on Instagram: “Luv to Ye and Hov for the opportunity, Im forever grateful.”

Recently, many of the RocNation crew was back in Paris. With the Renaissance tour pulling into Paris, Lenny S. hit Instagram to share some pictures, which appeared to be a boys’ night out.

The collection of photos titled “Renaissance Tour; Paris, Part 1.” Lenny S shared looks at JAY-Z, Future, The-Dream, Tim Spoon, Corey Gamble, Emory Jones, Ty Ty, and more.

During the Paris stop of the Renaissance world tour, Blue Ivy Carter hit the stage with Beyoncé’s dancers for a performance of “My Power” and “Black Parade.”

“Smooth with it Blue Ivy Performing at Paris Concert!!!” MS. Tina Lawson wrote on Instagram.

In a separate post, Lawson wrote about being “a proud grandma.”

Last Night !! Blue Ivy performed in the front of a huge audience!! And yes I am a proud grandma❤️❤️ Iam truly amazed by the courage that this brave , talented , beautiful 11 year old exhibited last night! There were almost 70,000 people in that audience . She danced with professional dancers, grown folks , she did complicated choreography and moves that they rehearsed for months ! She rehearsed and learned this in a little over a week . She was so smooth with it! Has such a smooth swag (reminds me of the great Aaliyah❤️) So cool with it ! She is the coolest most confident 11 year old I know!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Blue Ivy walking out on "bloodline" was SO ICONIC😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/i3ZZGpXFdZ — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) May 27, 2023

Hov also recently did a private show in Paris, which you can check out here.