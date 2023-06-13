Joseline Hernandez was arrested in Miami for her role in a massive backstage brawl at the Floyd Mayweather, and John Gotti III fight. According to TMZ, Hernandez was charged with at least four counts of trespassing and battery. Her mugshot is below.
Joseline Hernandez was in a brawl with Big Lex backstage at the Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti fight. The brawl in Miami worked throughout an entire backstage area, with Hernandez getting the best of Big Lex, hitting a security guard, another random woman, and more.
Also present in the video is Joseline’s husband, Ballistic, who screams at Big Lex after the initial encounter. The reasons for the start of the fight are unknown.
Footage from the brawl is available below.