“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Ariane Davis was arrested last night for attempted assault and harassment after allegedly getting into a fight with a woman inside a Manhattan hotel, according to police.

According to the New York Post, Davis, 44, allegedly fought a 33-year-old woman inside the Moxy Times Square at 4:55 a.m. in what her attorney described as a “domestic” dispute.

The woman had scratches on her neck and sustained injuries to her hands but refused medical attention at the scene, according to police and prosecutors.

Davis was taken into custody at the hotel and was arraigned at Manhattan criminal court on one count of attempted assault and one count of harassment.

She appeared in court Monday evening. The prosecutor, Stephan Millan, said that the socialite made a statement to officers who arrived at the scene indicating her own guilt and that the cops “observed scratches on the victim’s neck.”

He added that Davis and the victim have a “relationship together and live together” and requested a temporary order of protection, despite the victim not wanting one.

“I’ve spoken to the victim and she did state that she did not want a full temporary order of protection, that she is not in fear of her safety,” Millan said.

“However, given the relationship with the party, the fact that the defendant already confessed to hitting the complaining victim, that she did hit the complaining victim, the people are requesting a full temporary order of protection,” the prosecutor said.

Both the prosecutor and defense said the two women live together and said it was a “domestic issue.”

Judge Soma Syed issued the temporary order of protection and released Davis. Her next court date is July 26.