Lil Wayne might be the greatest rapper of all time, but he has no problem paying it forward. Recently, the “Lollipop” rapper was a guest on the All the Smoke podcast, hosted by former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.

When asked where Nicki Minaj ranks for all-time female rappers, he unsurprisingly listed her as #1. Lil Wayne answers, “Oof, I don’t want to hurt nobody’s feelings, but boy ain’t nobody fucking with Nicki. They come after.”

Nicki Minaj took to her 221 million followers on Instagram to respond to the recognition, posting the video clip with a heartfelt caption that also gave Lil Wayne his flavors.

She writes, “I’ll give u a dollar if you can find a lie‼️‼️‼️‼️ …When the greatest rapper of all time believed & still believes in you. 🥹♥️ I sure did lean on your confidence & u sure were ALWAYS there. Til this day- when I send you smthng you send a verse bakk. @liltunechi ♥️ we love you so much. We thank you so much. Long live the BAR! 📈

Bar for Bar. 📝 ✍🏽 No pun intended 🫡 #MulaBaaabay!!! @mackmaine4president”

Furthermore, on the podcast, Lil Wayne reminisces on discovering Drake and Nicki Minaj early on and signing them to Young Money back in 2009. He states, “Shit, I was more excited to see. Also, I didn’t know they’d be [Drake and Nicki]. I’m more excited, I want them to see what they could be. They always leaned on that, they always leaned on my confidence I instilled. Almost like when you see the veterans on the team, they’ve instilled this confidence. They’ve leaned on that and I made sure I was always there.”

Lil Wayne actually explains how they were looking for artists at the time, specifically a New York female rapper.

He states, “We were looking for artists at the time and we set out to look for artists I wanted to meet. I wanted a New York female [artist]. I always tell ’em, I wanted to make sure she had two things, she was missing, lacking two things: do not sound like Foxy [Brown], do not sound like [Lil’] Kim.”

Wayne continued: “And when I heard, Nicki was sounding like me. She was changing her voice up, I was like, ‘Okay.’ I ain’t never seen this. This rare. New York female artists, I had to keep telling ’em, ‘Yo, don’t do that, don’t say that.’ Nah? Alright, cool. And you ready to talk this weird shit, this crazy shit like me too? Let’s go. You perfect.”

Shout out to Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj for always supporting each other!