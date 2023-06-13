The spirit of Prince reverberated through Paisley Park once again as the highly anticipated Celebration 2023, captivating fans and music enthusiasts alike. The four-day extravaganza dedicated to honoring the iconic artist featured a lineup of hip-hop and R&B legends, ensuring a memorable experience for all in attendance.

One of the day’s highlights was the thought-provoking Hip-Hop 50 panel, which delved into Prince’s ever-evolving and complex relationship with the hip-hop genre. Presented by The Source, the panel was a meeting of legends featuring hip-hop pioneers Chuck D and Doug E. Fresh, alongside Tony M. from NPG. Guiding the conversation was none other than Prince’s longtime attorney and trusted confidant, L. Londell McMillan. The panelists engaged in a captivating discussion, shedding light on Prince’s influence on hip-hop and his boundary-pushing musical collaborations.

L. Londell McMillan moderating the Hip-Hop Panel at Celebration 2023 at Paisley Park





The surprises continued with a spontaneous performance by the incomparable Doug E. Fresh, who took the stage and skillfully intertwined his rapping prowess with Prince’s timeless hit “Kiss.” The crowd applauded as Fresh effortlessly commanded the stage, paying homage to the legendary musician.

Advertisement

In another captivating moment, Chaka Khan, the celebrated queen of funk, sat down for an exclusive interview with Shelby Morrison, the Director of Artist Relations & Curatorial Operations at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The conversation centered around the 25th anniversary of Khan’s groundbreaking album, “Come 2 My House,” and explored her profound connection with Prince. Khan’s anecdotes and insights provided a deeper understanding of the musical genius that united the two artists.

Meanwhile, Paisley Park’s Studio A witnessed an exclusive live recording session featuring members of NPG. The intimate gathering allowed lucky attendees to witness the creative process firsthand as the musicians poured their hearts and souls into their craft. Following the session, a lively Q&A session ensued, offering fans a unique opportunity to gain insights into the inner workings of Prince’s musical universe.

The Celebration 2023 continued to delight with a soul-stirring performance by Shelby J., a longtime collaborator, and member of Prince’s musical family. Her electrifying stage presence and mesmerizing vocals paid tribute to the late artist’s extraordinary legacy, stirring emotions and captivating the audience.

As the night progressed, the atmosphere shifted into a pulsating dance party with DJ D-Nice taking over the turntables. The renowned DJ transformed Paisley Park into a vibrant dancefloor, spinning Prince’s hits and an eclectic mix of crowd-pleasing tunes, igniting an infectious energy that had attendees grooving into the early hours.

With each passing day, Paisley Park’s Celebration 2023 is an unparalleled tribute to Prince’s life and artistic brilliance. As fans eagerly anticipate the remaining days of this extraordinary event, the celebration continues to unite music enthusiasts from all walks of life, reinforcing Prince’s enduring impact on the world of music and beyond.

Please visit the official website for more information on Paisley Park’s Celebration 2023 and upcoming events.