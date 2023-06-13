In The Art of Dialogue‘s latest interview with Billy Garland, Tupac’s biological father details what he believes is the U.S. government’s involvement in his son’s death.

Garland believes that the death of his son was arranged by the government, who were following him throughout Las Vegas on the night he was killed, noting the infamous fight with Orlando Anderson should have never happened.

Also, in the conversation, Garland acknowledges Keefe D’s admitting to Anderson being the trigger man but wonders if that was a part of his deal.

“The government gave him the deal,” Garland said. “He [2Pac} was being tailed by the government the night of his assassination. He was being tailed by the government at Quad Studio. That’s a known fact. So I don’t know this guy Keefe. Maybe he had to say that to get out of some issue, I don’t know. I just know it looked like a setup to me. Somebody told this guy to stand there with the Death Row thing and it pursued to what we had, but I don’t think he had anything to do with the death of my son.”

Dear Mama, the docuseries on Tupac and Afeni Shakur, has received rave reviews online, but not everyone is fond of the story. In a conversation with The Art of Dialogue, Tupac’s biological father, Billy Garland, stated he was disappointed in the final product and would not have taken part if he had known the true direction.

“After I saw the interview in the documentary, I was slightly disappointed, let’s just say that,” Garland said. “I didn’t like it. It was more about something else, than about 2Pac, if you know what I’m saying. If I knew it was about ‘Dear Mama,’ I might’ve still did it, but I probably wouldn’t have. Not for nothing.”

Garland revealed Allen Hughes was invited to be in the documentary but didn’t know what it was exactly for. He also stated he was hesitant to do interviews because his answers always are pulled out of context. Later in the conversation, Garland would combat the thought that Tupac was bipolar, stating he “resented” the idea.

You can hear it all from Garland below.

In other Dear Mama news, Chance the Rapper thinks it's the best documentary he ever saw.

