There is a long-running rumor that YesJulz had an affair with LeBron James, originating somewhere around 2014 during the King’s time with the Miami HEAT. Hitting Instagram Live yesterday, Julz once again denied the rumor.

“I have never in my entire life been alone with LeBron James. Period,” YesJulz said. “There is nothing that ever went on there. Clearly, we were friends. I was working in Miami. I was one of the most popular party promoters and throwers in Miami. I started working with them through Maverick Carter, shoutout to Mav, and so I was around and they supported me.

“And obviously, do you think that somebody that’s married would tweet and take pictures with and be around and bring somebody that they’re doing something with around their family and wife?”

Julz added she date one of LeBron’s friends. You can hear it from her below.

Yesjulz denies the 2014 rumor that she slept with LeBron James, says she was with his friend but never him pic.twitter.com/6cSbyPv2U7 — Club Ambition (@ClubAmbition__) June 11, 2023

