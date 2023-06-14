Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on all 37 charges in his federal indictment. Trump is accused of transferring classified documents from the White House to his Mar-a-Lago resort and working in conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Trump was arrested by deputy US Marshals and entered into a booking process along with his co-defendant Walt Nauta. Trump received electronic fingerprints but did not take a mugshot. Nauta arrived in a separate vehicle.

READ MORE: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Trump’s Arrest Places Him Alongside Mandela and Jesus as ‘Incredible People in History’

Advertisement

“Today is not about Donald J. Trump, who is defiant,” Trump lawyer Alina Habba said in a news conference. “It is not about the Republican Party. It is not about the 2024 election. It is about the destruction of the long-standing American principles that have set this country apart for so long.”

She added, “What is being done to President Trump should terrify all citizens of this country. This is not our America.”

READ MORE: Meek Mill Points Out He and Trump Share the Same Defense Lawyer: ‘Joe Tactical’

The arraignment took 10 minutes, and according to CNN, Trump was deemed not “a flight risk” and headed back to Bedminster, New Jersey, where he is expected to deliver remarks.

This indictment is the second for Trump in 2023. Earlier this year, a Manhattan grand jury charged Trump over hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.