It looks like the Drake curse is officially over. Last night, the Denver Nuggets took home the trophy for the NBA title for the first time in franchise history, beating out the Miami Heat 94 to 89. And thankfully, Drake had his money on the Nuggets!

Just two weeks prior, Drake posted a screenshot of himself placing a bet on the Denver Nuggets via the sports betting platform called Stake. The terms were the Toronto native would pay $600K if the Nuggets won the NBA Finals in exactly five games and $230K if the Nuggets won, no matter how many games it took. The total? $830K.

Before the game tipped off, Drake posted a video to his Instagram story of the stakes once again, reminding fans that he was about to come up on some dough. Historically, Drake has had a reputation for losing on teams he bets on, with some even calling it the “Drake curse.” Prime examples include the Kentucky Wildcats basketball team, the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, and Conor McGregor.

While the Nuggets may have had a poor shooting performance this season, they could still come out on top inside Ball Arena in their hometown of Denver. Nikola Jokic was appointed the MVP, leading his team with 27 points, 16 rebounds, and four assists.

Once the final score was displayed, Drizzy posted to his Instagram story again with the caption ”CASH ME.”

Not to say Drake needs the money, but at least he has something to celebrate!