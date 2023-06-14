Fat Trel has continued to work to establish momentum since his November 2022 release from prison. Since his release, he has dropped a number of tracks leading up to his project release date, including “Art.”

“It’s definitely a victory [to be back home],” says Trel. “It feels good to be working again, being with my kids. We always gonna miss the simple stuff – money, cars, clothes. But I really missed the daily grind. It feels good to be back though.”

Trel’s comeback is his main focus. The Washington D.C. native recently dropped the sequel to his debut mixtape, Nightmare of E Street 2. Fat Gleesh’s latest project is an ode to his DC neighborhood and block of E Street.

The 11-track project takes listeners on a lyrical road through his hood in addition to his encounters as he finds a better way to become the best version of himself. In addition, the “Finsta” rapper shows the rigid dichotomy of his life in the trenches and what he’s learned while making a name for himself and his native surroundings.

“If you want some money youngin,’ gotta get your s**t together,” he raps on “Like That.” Nightmare on E Street features guest appearances from Icewear Vezzo, Big Boogie, Hunxho, and more.

“I feel like what’s meant for me will be for me,” he says regarding project expectations. “What I do hope to achieve with this album is to gain more fans, more listeners and to touch more people and more hearts.”

Fat Trel released his debut project, Nightmare on E Street, in 2012.