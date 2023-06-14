Floyd Mayweather Celebrates Exhibition Match at LIV on Sunday with Blueface, Chrisean Rock & More

Floyd Mayweather Celebrates Exhibition Match at LIV on Sunday with Blueface, Chrisean Rock & More

Floyd Mayweather was successful in yet another exhibition match following his event with John Gotti III. Money Mayweather hit LIV on Sunday to mark the occasion, enjoying the night despite the chaos that erupted at the end of his exhibition match.

In the crowd for the night was Hip-Hop community jeweler Johnny Dang, fresh off selling a $500K chain to Sauce Walka. Also in the building were BlueFace, Chrisean Rock, French Montana, Swae Lee, Lil James, and P Reala.

You can see images from the night below.

Advertisement

Floyd Mayweather fought John Gotti III in an exhibition boxing match in Miami on Sunday (June 11). The fight was intense throughout, featuring a ton of trash talk through the fifth and sixth rounds. Kenny Bayless stopped The fight in the sixth round, which Gotti would deny and go after Mayweather swinging. That moment led to a brawl between the Mayweather and Gotti teams.

Did not expect a big fight to break out in the ring….

👀👀👀#Boxing #MayweatherGotti

😂😂🥊🥊🥊🥊🥊🥊



pic.twitter.com/wdMhsub9JS — Danny (@dantheboxingman) June 12, 2023

Fans took over the ring after the Mayweather -Gotti brawl, one drunk woman took the mic and started talking lol it was a wild scene #MayweatherGotti https://t.co/0DWvLPOvox pic.twitter.com/zd8jqEto2H — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 12, 2023

The #MayweatherGotti teams are still going at it backstage after the in-ring brawl 😳



(via @MirrorFighting) pic.twitter.com/hKQjtb498C — Happy Punch (@HappyPunchPromo) June 12, 2023

Following the fight, John Gotti III’s sister, Nicolette Gotti, threatened Mayweather’s daughter.

“[Floyd Mayweather] your daughter was ran through by a animal with 12 different baby mamas — your little circus animal – your all a pack of zoo animals. I swear on my kids I’m coming for your daughter, it may be [2 years, 3 years] from now, but I’m coming c***”

John Gotti Jr’s daughter and John Gotti 3s sister Nicolette with very choice words for Floyd Mayweather and his family following fight and subsequent brawl! pic.twitter.com/uIGNGTJWaW — Xtraa Mediaa (@xtraamediaa) June 12, 2023

And then this fight with Joseline happened backstage.