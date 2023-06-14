Floyd Mayweather was successful in yet another exhibition match following his event with John Gotti III. Money Mayweather hit LIV on Sunday to mark the occasion, enjoying the night despite the chaos that erupted at the end of his exhibition match.
In the crowd for the night was Hip-Hop community jeweler Johnny Dang, fresh off selling a $500K chain to Sauce Walka. Also in the building were BlueFace, Chrisean Rock, French Montana, Swae Lee, Lil James, and P Reala.
You can see images from the night below.
Floyd Mayweather fought John Gotti III in an exhibition boxing match in Miami on Sunday (June 11). The fight was intense throughout, featuring a ton of trash talk through the fifth and sixth rounds. Kenny Bayless stopped The fight in the sixth round, which Gotti would deny and go after Mayweather swinging. That moment led to a brawl between the Mayweather and Gotti teams.
Following the fight, John Gotti III’s sister, Nicolette Gotti, threatened Mayweather’s daughter.
“[Floyd Mayweather] your daughter was ran through by a animal with 12 different baby mamas — your little circus animal – your all a pack of zoo animals. I swear on my kids I’m coming for your daughter, it may be [2 years, 3 years] from now, but I’m coming c***”
And then this fight with Joseline happened backstage.