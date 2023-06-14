Philadelphia’s very own Million Dollaz Worth of Game co-hosts, Gillie and Wallo, have just revealed an exciting live event celebrating Gillie’s birthday. The event will be titled Gillie Fest x MDWOG on July 29th in their hometown.

The highly-anticipated event will unfold at the Franklin Music Hall and promises an unforgettable experience spanning over six hours. Attendees can look forward to a dynamic lineup of performances by renowned artists and comedians, ensuring non-stop entertainment throughout the night. Headlining the event will be the talented G Herbo.

A new addition to the lineup was just announced today in Babyface Ray. Gillie has promised to unveil a new act every day leading up to the event, keeping fans eagerly anticipating the surprises in store.

Million Dollaz Worth of Game, hosted by rapper/actor Gillie Da King and social media influencer Wallo267, has rapidly gained popularity as a top internet show and podcast. The show has captivated audiences worldwide by combining music discussions, real-life issues, personal experiences, genuine advice, and comedic elements. The dynamic duo took their talents to Barstool Sports in early 2020, propelling them to become the top music podcast on Apple Podcasts. Their interviews with prominent hip-hop figures have been widely acclaimed, solidifying their position as one of the best hip-hop interview shows on the internet.