Most major hip-hop artists are used to getting unsolicited feedback from their fans, but rarely do they actively ask for it. On Wednesday, however, Meek Mill did just that, taking to Twitter to ask fans if they think he “fell off.”

The Philly-based artist posted: “Who think I fell off or don’t really think I got it with rapping anymore?….I’m fr I need answers and tell the truth I’m not taking it personal … I need to hear how people think before I do what I do! A social experiment! Answer if you a supporter of mines!”

Who think I fell off or don’t really think I got it with rapping anymore?…. I’m fr I need answers and tell the truth I’m not taking it personal … I need to hear how people think before I do what I do! A social experiment!



Answer if you a supporter of mines! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) June 14, 2023

Responses to the tweet were mixed with some users saying that he needs to adapt his music to be more in line with current artistic styles while others said that he should stay true to his original style and perhaps go deeper on subject matter now that he is older. A few cracked jokes about other alternative income streams such as selling feet pics.

Advertisement

One thing that many were in agreement on was the fact that the only way the question can be answered is with the release of new music. Meek released his last studio album, Expensive Pain, in 2021. The album debuted and peaked at number three on the US Billboard 200 chart.

So far, Meek hasn’t responded to any replies. Perhaps he’s busy in the studio?