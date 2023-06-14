Nicki Minaj has revealed she has had a breast reduction. Hitting Instagram, Minaj gave an up-close look at her face and breast as she celebrated her new look. Hitting the comments of The Shade Room, Minaj confirmed a surgery, seemingly a breast reduction, by penning: “New boobs who dis?”

On the music end, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice are set to team up again for a new single, “Barbie World.” The song will be part of the Barbie film soundtrack. The two previously connected for the “Princess Diana” remix. “Barbie World” is set for June 23.

Nicki Minaj has put a date on it. Hitting Twitter, Nicki Minaj announced her new album on October 20. The release, currently untitled, was announced on Twitter.

“10/20/23 The Album,” Nicki wrote.

10/20/23

Last month, Nicki Minaj delivered her “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” visuals. The new video comes after the single’s release in March.

In the video, Minaj lounges near a hot tub and a patio goes shopping with one of her homegirls, and flexes in a couple of cars. All the while, getting her verses off that have become captions for the Barbz.