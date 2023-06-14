PUMA and basketball superstar Breanna Stewart have made waves in the sports world by announcing their latest collaboration: the Stewie 2 Earth. Building upon the success of their previous partnership, this new release aims to inspire athletes and ignite their passion for the game.

The Stewie 2 Earth design draws inspiration from the awe-inspiring elements of nature. The shoe’s outsole embodies the power of fire, wind, and water, reflecting the strength and versatility required to excel on the basketball court. This unique feature sets it apart from other athletic footwear, showcasing a blend of style and functionality.

One of the most exciting aspects of the Stewie 2 Earth is its commitment to sustainability. PUMA and Breanna Stewart have significantly reduced their environmental impact by incorporating at least 20% recycled materials into the shoe’s upper construction. This forward-thinking approach aligns with the growing demand for eco-conscious products in the sporting industry.

In addition to its sustainable qualities, the Stewie 2 Earth was meticulously engineered to enhance performance. The shoe boasts zoned monomesh layers, strategically placed to provide targeted support during high-intensity movements on the court. PWR TAPE support structures offer stability, ensuring players can confidently make quick cuts and agile maneuvers. Meanwhile, a TPU caged form strip adds durability, withstanding the rigors of intense gameplay. The nitro-infused midsole delivers superior cushioning and responsiveness, reducing fatigue and maximizing energy return.

PUMA Hoops and Breanna Stewart worked in close collaboration to create the Stewie 2 as a unisex shoe, empowering both women and men to elevate their game. Through the captivating “Force of Nature” story, this collection aims to inspire the next generation of basketball players to tap into their inner fire, pushing boundaries and reaching new heights of excellence.