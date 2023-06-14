Skip Bayless Says Lil Wayne Attempted to Meet with Ja Morant to Help But Got No Response

Lil Wayne is hoping he can be a positive influence on Ja Morant. According to Skip Bayless, one of Wayne’s personal friends, Weezy F Baby, reached out asking to be connected with Morant.

“Lil Wayne. I said this on a previous podcast, texted me, he said, ‘Hey, can you connect me with Ja? Because I could help him. I’ve been there, I’ve done all this, I’ve wound up in prison on Rikers Island. I know what happens. I know where you can go wrong, and I know what’s right,.” Bayless revealed. “I said I’ll try. I reached out to Ja. Would you sit with Lil Wayne? Would you talk with Lil Wayne? Wayne would fly to him, he’d fly to Memphis in a heartbeat. I got nothing back from Ja. Didn’t expect anything back.”

I tried, unsuccessfully, to connect Lil Wayne with Ja Morant. I know Wayne would fly to Memphis in a heartbeat.pic.twitter.com/4H4Z4V0I8t — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 12, 2023

Ja Morant’s team has issued a statement with a suspension likely looming. His team is floating the message that the gun he was seen with on Instagram Live was a toy.

The report came on The Breakfast Club, stating Morant‘s team in Memphis had owned up to the weapon belonging to a relative in the car, but it wasn’t real. The belief is Morant’s suspension would be 30 games.

The gun in Ja Morant’s recent IG Live is allegedly a toy gun, per @breakfastclubam 🤔



“Adam Silver is still going through with the suspension, looking like it should be 30 games even though the [NBA] knows it was a toy gun.”pic.twitter.com/lnUHjJQQdO — Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) June 6, 2023

Ja Morant is on a self-imposed social media break, but Internet monitors have noticed a change in his social profile. According to The Blast, Morant has unfollowed his childhood friend on Instagram after the second Instagram Live gun flash.

The childhood friend is Davonte Pack, the person on IG live who caught Mroant with a gun in the background. Pack would attempt to drop the camera and hide when Morant flashed the weapon.

In addition to unfollowing Pack, Morant also no longer follows the MBNO clothing brand. MBNO was owned by Pack and stands for My Brothers, No Others.

This development comes as the league awaits the conclusion of the NBA Finals to determine Morant’s punishment. During his pre-NBA Finals press conference, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver notified NBA fans of an impending Ja Morant punishment.

Speaking in front of the media, Silver revealed the forthcoming disciplinary action would wait until the Finals were over, not to take away from the on-court work and showcase of the Denver Nuggets and Miami HEAT.

“We’ve uncovered a fair amount of additional information, I think, since I was first asked about the situation,” Silver said Thursday. “I will say we probably could have brought it to a head now, but we made the decision, and I believe the players association agrees with us, that it would be unfair to these players and these teams in the middle of the series to announce the results of that investigation.

“Given that we’re of course in the offseason, he has now been suspended by the Memphis Grizzlies indefinitely, so nothing would have changed anyway in the next few weeks. It seemed better to park that at the moment, at least any public announcement, and my sense now is that shortly after the conclusion of the Finals we will announce the outcome of that investigation.”

