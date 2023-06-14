The Detroit Pistons revealed a special retail collaboration with Motown Records. This unique partnership combines the rich cultural heritage of Motown music and the spirit of Detroit Basketball, resulting in a collection that pays tribute to both iconic legacies.

The limited-edition collection draws inspiration from the unmistakable Motown DNA, infusing it with elements that embody the true essence of the city of Detroit. With a Pistons’ twist, the collection captures the profound impact of Motown on music while channeling the energy and resilience of Detroit’s basketball culture. The lineup includes two stylish hoodies, three trendy t-shirts, a comfortable crewneck, and a classic bucket hat—each piece representing the intersection between Motown’s musical heritage and the passion for Detroit basketball.

“This collaboration perfectly blends the power of Motown with the passion of Detroit Basketball culminating in a one-of-a-kind retail collection that brings together music and basketball fans alike,” Bilal Saeed, Vice President of Brand & Marketing Strategy said. “As we unveil this collection, we also proudly introduce the inaugural Detroit Pistons Black Music Award. We hope this collaboration offers fans an opportunity to celebrate two cultural staples that make us uniquely Detroit while fostering a deeper appreciation for the artistry, creativity, and social impact of Black musicians.”

Fans can purchase these exclusive items starting Saturday, June 17, through Pistons313Shop.com and at Plum Market, located inside the Henry Ford Pistons Performance Center, from 6-9 p.m. During this exciting occasion, the Pistons will present the inaugural Detroit Pistons Black Music Month Award to the talented Detroit rapper Dej Loaf. This prestigious award recognizes local artists who bring their unique style to the music industry and contribute to Detroit’s vibrant music scene.

You can see the collection below.